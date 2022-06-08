Ford Dealer in Florida Doubles the Price of the F-150 Lightning in "Market Adjustment"

More on this:

1 Watch Unsuspecting Atlanta Teacher Getting a Free Ford F-150 Lightning on The Ellen Show

2 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and XLT Trims Are Sold Out for the 2022 Model Year

3 The Dealer Sales Model Is Flawed and Dealers Know It Too, They're Freaking Out Already

4 This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Costs Almost $100,000, Yours for $1,613 per Month

5 Ford Dealers Are Already Marking Up the F-150 Lightning $30,000