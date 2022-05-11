Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Cab Returns to ICE Ways, Turns “Subtle” Digital Raptor

Just the other day, when Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, announced his personal favorite of the short bed single cab truck series he has been CGI-cooking for some time, one might have thought it also marked the end. Well, as it turns out…
As is customary for the amazing imaginary world of virtual automotive artists, this pixel master has somehow found the perfect way to continue the saga – even though logic might (slightly) get in the way of things. But hey, if Hollywood can do it with multi-million-dollar blockbusters, this should be a no-brainer with something that arrives for free – albeit only virtually.
So, as a refresher, the CGI expert has been playing with a modern Regular/Single Cab truck series for some time. The origin is hard to pinpoint, especially now that a prior design has been remixed into something fresh. So, the author himself moved the inflection point as far back as the day he dabbled with the idea of dropping a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor down low, removing some doors, and giving it a street-tuned sports suspension setup.
Since then, this paradigm has been a recurring idea, noted through stuff like a Ram Dakota SRT, a Single Cab 2023 Caddy Escalade-V pickup truck, GMC Hummer “Coupe,” Chevy Silverado ZL1, Ram TRX “Street,” as well as the recent GMC Sierra GT “Regular” sport trucks. Now, paving the way for a little confusion, a remix of the initial Raptor Lightning drops the visual Raptor DNA like the bespoke grille or rear decals, and instead, this Extended Cab harks back to the ICE days of Ford SVT Lightning.
Frankly, the virtual artist does not mention if this digital F-150 (Raptor) Lightning Sport Truck is related to the newly-in-production 2022 F-150 Lightning EV or not. But even though a visual pointer like the prior design’s lateral dual exhaust is now missing, other hints imply this is an ICE build. For example, the grille is now open and ready to suck up air for the engine, while the side has the fuel cap kept in the same place as before…
So, as a refresher, the CGI expert has been playing with a modern Regular/Single Cab truck series for some time. The origin is hard to pinpoint, especially now that a prior design has been remixed into something fresh. So, the author himself moved the inflection point as far back as the day he dabbled with the idea of dropping a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor down low, removing some doors, and giving it a street-tuned sports suspension setup.
Since then, this paradigm has been a recurring idea, noted through stuff like a Ram Dakota SRT, a Single Cab 2023 Caddy Escalade-V pickup truck, GMC Hummer “Coupe,” Chevy Silverado ZL1, Ram TRX “Street,” as well as the recent GMC Sierra GT “Regular” sport trucks. Now, paving the way for a little confusion, a remix of the initial Raptor Lightning drops the visual Raptor DNA like the bespoke grille or rear decals, and instead, this Extended Cab harks back to the ICE days of Ford SVT Lightning.
Frankly, the virtual artist does not mention if this digital F-150 (Raptor) Lightning Sport Truck is related to the newly-in-production 2022 F-150 Lightning EV or not. But even though a visual pointer like the prior design’s lateral dual exhaust is now missing, other hints imply this is an ICE build. For example, the grille is now open and ready to suck up air for the engine, while the side has the fuel cap kept in the same place as before…