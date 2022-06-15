2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Auction Begins With a Hefty Bid

Getting a new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning right now is impossible. But someone’s selling their all-electric pick-up truck on Doug DeMuro’s auctioning website. And it’s a Lariat version with the extended battery pack! Here’s what you need to know about it.
Ford’s having its fair share of problems now. The automaker’s on its sixth recall just this month! There are a lot of issues that need fixing at the Michigan-based company. But when it comes to America’s most popular pickup that’s now gone electric, things look even grimmer. Every single F-150 Lightning scheduled for production this year has already been assigned to a customer. Ford can’t ramp up production just yet and that’s thanks to supply chain problems, global health emergencies, and geopolitical constraints.
On top of all these unwanted troubles, dealers are also making waves stateside. Some unexpectedly inflated prices available online for this EV made many Americans question Ford's plans.
All this means that if you want a new, tailored to your own taste, no-markup F-150 Lightning right now, you’re looking at one year or more of waiting. For some people, this is unacceptable. Ford might make some exceptions for high-profile customers, but don’t expect any special treatment.
But here’s your chance! A not-so-lucky reservation holder is selling their barely driven all-electric Ford pickup truck. It has only 315 mi (507 km) on the odometer. The F-150 Lightning at hand is finished in Antimatter Blue and comes with a black interior. The car is a Lariat trim version and boasts the bigger 131-kWh battery.
The owner says the vehicle has to go because of “bad timing,” while also underlining a health issue that has brought “too much” for their family right now.
Originally priced at an MSRP of $79,269, the first serious offers already surpassed what was paid for the 580-HP vehicle. Keep in mind the auction has just begun. At the time of writing, someone wants to buy this 2022 F-150 Lightning for $80,420. The price is guaranteed to increase since there are seven days left for bidders to compete.
The pickup truck comes with 20-inch wheels, Ford Co-Pilot 360 driver-assist technology than includes BlueCruise, a twin-panel sunroof, and dynamic headlights. It also has the Tow Technology Package, leather interior, Bang & Olufsen sound system, adjustable pedals, 360-degree camera system, and a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert.
Future owners of an F-150 Lightning must know that Ford has set in place a no-sale clause. It’s available only for the first year of ownership but it isn’t mandatory. Dealers can make use of it, but they’re not forced to do so if they do not want to go down this road. In this particular case, it looks like the seller avoided having to sign such a document. The Cars&Bids team had to verify this aspect before going ahead with the auction.
But if you don’t want to pay a lot more than it’s necessary for this Ford pickup truck, then wait. The American automaker might soon announce that it’s accepting retail orders for the 2023 F-150 Lightning. Until then, the free market will most certainly speak its mind.
