The 2022 Kia EV6 GT Must Face the 2022 Audi RS 3, It's a Mixed-Feeling Result

What should you choose between an internal combustion engined Audi that sounds like it’s being strangled and an all-electric crossover from Kia that’s trying too hard to mimic the raised wagon look? No matter what your preference might be, the EV6 GT and the RS 3 are priced almost similarly, and both come with enough power to make your daily commute more interesting. But here’s how they fare against each other.
The 2022 Kia EV6 GT is finally reaching showrooms and some lucky customers. Naturally, this leads to more interest from prospective buyers and fans of EVs other than the ones made by Tesla. But it’s no wonder why people might want this South Korean-made car. It comes with 576 HP (583 PS) and 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque which is provided by a dual-motor setup.
The machine puts power down via a single-speed gearbox. The EV6 GT has a range of 263 miles (423 kilometers), a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) time of 3.5 seconds and accelerates to a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph). It weighs around 4850 lb (2,200 kg). The vehicle also has an all-wheel drive system.
On the other side of the aisle sits the 2022 Audi RS 3. The German-made vehicle kept its fossil fuel-burning, five-cylinder heart - for now. The turbocharged 2.5-liter unit hiding under the hood puts out 401 HP (406 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, but it has the weight advantage. The hatchback comes in at 3,461 lb (1,570 kg). It also accelerates until it reaches 180 mph (290 kph).
The two performance vehicles are put head-to-head on a landing strip and the drivers are trying their best to provide an optimal outcome. That’s why the drag race is done twice. Still, the instant torque and vivid acceleration provided by Kia’s motors are no match for the gas-powered Audi. The EV6 GT won. Having no gears to change also helped a lot.
However, this leaves us with a question that’s not that easy to answer. The EV might’ve won the race, but can it replace a five-cylinder hatchback as a fun, more interesting daily driver? We’ll let you answer after you watch the race.
