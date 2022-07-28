Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat up for Grabs, Has Already Smashed Its Original MSRP

Whatever you may think about Ford pickup trucks in general (and bear in mind that most people love them), the fully electric F-150 Lightning is worthy of everyone’s respect. It’s tough, efficient, practical and relatively well-priced, which is pretty much all you can ask for.
The one we found just now on Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids is a Lariat spec model, boasting a Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior and just 1,700 miles (2,700 km) on the clock. It cost roughly $81,000 when new and, with four days left to bid (at this time), someone has already offered $6,000 over MSRP.
In terms of specs, it’s got the extended range battery pack, not to mention Equipment Group 511A, which adds the Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 system, partitioned lockable storage, the Tow Technology Package, on-board scales with Smart Hitch and a twin-panel sunroof.
Meanwhile, factory standard goodies include the 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, the power-operated tailgate with integrated assist step, leather upholstery, heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, a 15.5-inch touchscreen display powered by Ford’s SYNC4 system, plus an eight-speaker B&O sound system.
In terms of active safety, you get Evasive Steering Assist, a Lane-Keeping system, a Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control.
As for performance, this truck is powered by two electric motors (one per axle) and a 131-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending a total of 580 hp (588 ps) and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of torque to all four wheels. In a straight line, you’ll be doing 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 4.5 seconds, and if you need to take your time towing something, it can be as heavy as 10,000 lbs (4,500 kg).
Unlike the Standard Battery model, this Extended Battery version can cover about 320 miles (510 km) on a single charge.
