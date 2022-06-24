2022 Ford F-150 Lighting EV From Galpin Auto Sports Flaunts Clean Forgiato Looks

With the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck finally in production and on sale at dealerships, people are slowly starting to unravel its true potential – both in stock OEM form and across the aftermarket board.
The first real-world reviews are already in and – surprise, surprise – it turns out a battery-powered F-150 might be cheaper to run than competitor gas, diesel, or hybrid trucks. Alas, some people may never care about these bland mathematical things if their posh new truck does not look the part of a pickup that is fully capable of standing out in any crowd.
Luckily, there will be a flurry of aftermarket outlets ready and willing to make sure every wish has the perfect chance to be fulfilled. And one of the first among the huge brand names to announce a tuning program for the first-ever 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting was Galpin Auto Sports. So, back in late April, we caught wind of their “Galpinized” EV pickup trucks that were ready for new adventures by getting down low or featuring high long-travel suspension setups.
Alas, back when Galpin was flaunting both the street and off-road versions, everything was merely wishful thinking. Yes, both the hunkered-down Lightings featuring Forgiato Designs’ cool new EV 001 forged wheel design that was created specifically for battery-powered vehicles as well as the lifted F-150 EV packing official SVC Off-Road suspension goodies and Fifteen52 wheels shod in BF Goodrich K03 tires.
But wait, things have changed now that Lightnings are traveling the United States in search of GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T brawls. So, both Forgiato and Galpin happily shared the first real-world result of potentially fruitful collaboration in the form of a simple, gray-painted F-150 Lightning with no apparent modifications other than a set of contrasting-black Forgiato wheels.
And, interestingly, these are not of the EV 001 variety, signaling owners may be able to equip their EV trucks with many other different options!
