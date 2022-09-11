Nyck De Vries Takes Surprise Points in Monza in His First Race Driving a Backmarker Car

Formula 1 is considered to be the top of motorsport by a lot of people. With that distinction comes a really high barrier for entry, the spots being limited to just 20 drivers worldwide.
Of course, in order to be part of that elite of 20 racers, you have to be pretty damn quick. To become that quick, there is a lot of training involved with all drivers having taken part in racing, from karting to Formula 2, from a very young age.
Even if you are good and become a champion in the lower series, that does not guarantee your entry into Formula 1, with a lot of people currently on the grid, having bought their way in. However, there is another way to be part of the sport, and that is by being a reserve driver.
At the Italian GP, Alexander Albon was unable to take part in the race, and the team brought in a replacement. Usually, the teams would reach to someone with experience, the way it happened during the pandemic with Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell.
But it seems Williams wants to do things differently. With not much to lose, they decided to bring in Nyck De Vries. He had been racing for a while as a Mercedes academy driver and won the 2021 season of Formula E. A promising young talent, but by no means someone with proven Formula 1 potential.
However, he seemed to have a point to prove. Before the Grand Prix even started, the Formula E champion managed to get his Williams into Q2 and into 13th place. To follow up on this unexpected performance, De Vries drove a very solid race, maintaining a good pace throughout, keeping clean of any accidents.
There is not much to say about his race, and that is a good thing. It means he kept his head down, pushed in the right areas, and delivered a solid race without any drama. The young rookie managed to get into 9th place, taking everyone by surprise. Comically, Nyck de Vries now pushed Nicholas Latifi down to 21st place in a championship with only 20 drivers.
Even if you are good and become a champion in the lower series, that does not guarantee your entry into Formula 1, with a lot of people currently on the grid, having bought their way in. However, there is another way to be part of the sport, and that is by being a reserve driver.
At the Italian GP, Alexander Albon was unable to take part in the race, and the team brought in a replacement. Usually, the teams would reach to someone with experience, the way it happened during the pandemic with Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell.
But it seems Williams wants to do things differently. With not much to lose, they decided to bring in Nyck De Vries. He had been racing for a while as a Mercedes academy driver and won the 2021 season of Formula E. A promising young talent, but by no means someone with proven Formula 1 potential.
However, he seemed to have a point to prove. Before the Grand Prix even started, the Formula E champion managed to get his Williams into Q2 and into 13th place. To follow up on this unexpected performance, De Vries drove a very solid race, maintaining a good pace throughout, keeping clean of any accidents.
There is not much to say about his race, and that is a good thing. It means he kept his head down, pushed in the right areas, and delivered a solid race without any drama. The young rookie managed to get into 9th place, taking everyone by surprise. Comically, Nyck de Vries now pushed Nicholas Latifi down to 21st place in a championship with only 20 drivers.