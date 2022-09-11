Beautifully Restored, One-Owner 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Sells for $418,000

Built in only 503 units, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is a rare classic from the golden muscle car era. But that's not the only thing that makes it a sought-after, expensive vehicle. It's also the most radical-looking production car of its time and a road-legal NASCAR racer.
Sure, some argue that it's just a Dodge Charger with a nose cone and a ridiculously tall wing, but it's these features that enabled the Daytona to become the first NASCAR to break the 200-mph (322-mph) mark.
Come 2022 and the Charger Daytona is among the most expensive American classics from the muscle car era. Restored, Concours-ready examples fetch six-figure sums regularly, while a very special HEMI unit set a new record at a whopping $1.32 million in May 2022. The car you see here changed has for a lot less than that, but it's just as gorgeous.
This lively green Daytona just crossed the block at Mecum Auctions' Dallas 2022 event for a cool $418,000. Yes, it's nowhere near as expensive as the $1.32-million record holder, but I should point out that this example doesn't have a HEMI under the hood. This "winged warrior" left the assembly line with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 and $400K is a lot of dough for a non-HEMI Daytona.
But I'm not surprised that this Mopar sold for the kind of cash that would get you a modern supercar. This Daytona is a one-owner vehicle that comes with numbers-matching everything. I'm talking about body panels, engine, and transmission. And it also includes a few cool options on top, like the A36 Performance Axle Package with 3.55 rear gears.
On top of that, it's finished in a very rare color combination, as the white-stripes, Bright Green Metallic exterior was paired with a white and black interior.
As you might have already guessed, the Daytona went through a full-blown restoration. The process was completed in 2002, one year after the owner got the car out of long-term storage. Yup, this Mopar wasn't driven much when new and ended up spending about 30 years in a garage.
This green Daytona wasn't the only "winged warrior" auctioned off in Dallas. A 1970 Plymouth Superbird also changed hands for a six-figure sum. An orange, 440 6-BBL car with only 13,900 miles (22,370 km) on the odo, the Superbird went to a new home for $324,500.
The Mopars rounded off a top five list that includes no fewer than three Ford GTs, all of the low-mileage variety. A 2006 version sold for $434,500, while a 2005 model fetched $467,500. The event's most expensive car was a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition with only 420 miles (676 km) on the clock. The supercar sold for $704,000.
