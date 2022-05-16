Nyck De Vries To Make His First Grand Prix Debut in Spain With His Potential 2023 Team

Nyck de Vries is one of the most talented drivers of his generation, winning the FIA Formula 2 Championship back in 2019 and being the reigning Formula E champion.
However, he could never find a place in Formula 1, where the "big boys" are. But not anymore, because Williams will give the Dutch driver a chance in the first Free Practice (FP1) at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The offer from Williams is part of the new 2022 regulation that said teams must use a driver with no more than two Grand Prix of experience during FP1 at two rounds during the season.
The Dutch driver is one of Mercedes' protegees, testing for them in the past and being a part of the Formula E Mercedes-EQ Team. Last year, he won the championship achieving two wins and four podiums.
"We are looking forward to having Nyck de Vries in the car for FP1 as it is always good to work with a new driver and get a fresh opinion on the car's strengths and weaknesses," said Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance.
"Nyck's experience and professionalism will be crucial on Friday as he will complete some of the key engineering tests in FP1 before he hands the car back to Alex for FP2."
At the end of the season, de Vries is a free agent and he has been constantly linked to a Williams seat for next season after Nicholas Latiffi had an awful start in the 2022 campaign.
These new regulations are highly beneficial for new talented drivers who never had a chance in F1 to show their skills and impress. As you know, the F1 world is highly exclusive and opportunities are limited.
Williams is the first team to use a non-experienced driver, making us curious about the other nine teams' choices. Let's see how the Formula E reigning champion does in Spain at the end of this week.
