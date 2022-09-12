Ferrari SF90 vs 1,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race, but It's Done in Forza Horizon 5

By now, you must’ve seen how Ferrari’s top dog fared against a tuned Godzilla. If you haven’t had the chance to check the real-world race out, then make sure to do so before diving in on this piece. Now, can video games be accurate? We find out by looking at this comparison. It’s an interesting one!
Carwow’s Mat Watson made sure to race a tuned 1,000-hp (1,014-ps) Nissan GT-R and a hybridized V8-powered Ferrari SF90. The prancing horse-carrying vehicle is the Italian manufacturer’s best current offer (apart from the special series), and the model shown in the video also puts out 1,000 hp (1,014 ps).
But torque makes all the difference between these two amazing cars – the SF90 has 350 Nm (257 lb-ft) less than the tuned Japanese monster. What makes this race even more exciting is that Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid is lighter than the Nissan. So, who’s going to win?
Well, the real-world test puts the heavenly-sounding, tuned R-35 on top, even though it needed a small break to cool off. But what happens when the same race is recreated in Forza Horizon 5? Do the cars behave the same as their real counterparts?
The video game was launched in 2021 and, as its name suggests, is the fifth such title of a very popular franchise. The open-world racing platform gives players the chance to drive cars that are properly branded and do not look like cheap, obvious knockoffs with uninspiring and invented names.
Now, when looking at the Nissan vs Ferrari drag race, one could be inclined to think the developers didn’t bother much and just programmed the top Italian supercar to be as fast as possible. But that person would be wrong.
A YouTuber decided to recreate the Carwow race. They got a 1,000-hp Nissan GT-R Black Edition and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, tested them separately, then raced them against each other on differently surfaced tracks for even more proof that having some tuning done to your performance vehicle could enhance it beyond belief. But don’t take our word for it. There’s more to uncover in the video down below.
Now, remember! The GT-R hides a twin-turbocharged V6 under its hood and it has been tuned to develop more power without adding any weight. This means the Nissan might experience some issues, such as transmission overheating.
But the SF90 Stradale presented in the Carwow video comes with 1,000 hp if they didn’t do any miscalculations. Normally, the V8 puts out 769 hp (780 PS), but with the help of three electric motors it can comfortably climb up to a maximum output of 986 hp (1,000 ps).
Finally, when looking at the price of both vehicles, some could be inclined to choose the R-35 over the SF90. However, now’s about virtual racing and its accuracy. Here’s how the Forza Horizon 5 test went.
