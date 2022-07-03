Porsche Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion With Combined Approach

We are writing about a plan that involves installing charging boxes for plug-in hybrid vehicles in locations that might be popular for Porsche owners. Ever since the Taycan was launched, Porsche stepped up its game, and began installing more powerful chargers, which are enough to top up an EV.
As the automaker's representatives noted, customers want proximity and convenience, which may be the reason the Taycan reveals its charging port with such ease.
The idea is that installing destination chargers in hotel parking lots, as well as in some restaurant parking lots, as well as in other venues that Porsche customers might be interested in visiting will help them enjoy their electric vehicles more, as they will not have to think twice about where they will charge them. Evidently, this program needs to be continued on a larger scale, as there will be more EVs on the road as the years go by, but we like how it started.
Mind you, these Porsche destination chargers are not exclusive to Porsche vehicles. They are usually activated by a key card held by someone who works at the location, so you will have to drive up to the parking space where there is a destination charger, plug the charger into your vehicle's charging port, and then go to the reception and let them know that you are a guest of the facility and that you want to use the charging port.
Most of these Destination Charging points use AC, so they will require more time for a full charge. Many owners will appreciate the convenience and hassle-free experience of knowing they will have a parking spot at the hotel, complete with a charger for their EV.
It is not clear at this point how long the Destination Charging service will be free for customers. Porsche has yet to announce an end date for that part. What is clear is that the venues that have the service have the potential of attracting Porsche customers there, and people do not get these vehicles because of the possibility of charging for free.
Porsche estimates that half of the vehicles it will deliver on a global level by 2025 to be partially or fully electric. By the end of the decade, the German marque expects electrified vehicles to be 80 percent of what it delivers on a global scale. As company officials have noted, having an adequate charging infrastructure is essential to achieving its strategy.
kW DC, and billing is centralized through Porsche, but that last bit is not yet available across all European markets.
In other words, if a customer in Europe wants to use the Porsche Charging Service, they must set up an account, and then use the same RFID card whenever they charge. They will receive a bill for all their charges, and that is all. The network involves partners like IONITY, but also has Porsche's dedicated charging points across important transport routes in Europe.
The goal is to have multiple charging options when driving on a route, and this will need to happen with all EV owners, not just with Porsche models. Sticking to the latter, there is another charging possibility available, in the form of the Porsche Turbo Charger.
The Porsche Turbo Charger involves ultra-high power charging points that provide up to 320 kW. These points are rare now, but the Porsche Center in Bucharest recently installed one. It was designed by Porsche Engineering, and it involves semi-transparent solar panels as a roof for the parking spaces near the charging ports.
Currently, the latest Porsche Turbo Charger we are writing about has two 320 kW DC plugs, two 22 kW AC plugs, and will get two more AC plugs in the future. All these charging points will be available for customers around the clock.
Expect to see more of these at Porsche dealers in the future. Using a charger this powerful allows a Taycan to recharge enough range for a 100-kilometer (62-mile) drive in just four minutes. Charging from nearly empty to 80 percent takes just 20 minutes, which is not that long if you think about it.
