Porsche Taycan Innovation and Sustainability Initiative Tour Joins Swiss Inclusion Group

Sometimes, humans get caught up in our daily lives and lose sight of those that may not have the gift of total physical mobility and/or mental faculties. Having said that, I wanted to write this piece for the Autoevolution readers to shed some light on what one company is doing to support and provide outdoor mobility options to help those living with physical challenges.
Taking care of the environment and the movement towards sustainability is a noble cause, but pales in comparison to supporting those less fortunate than others. Porsche AG is now tackling both by announcing the expansion of their world 'Join the Ride' sustainability initiative tour by supporting Procap Schweiz, the largest self-help organization by and for people with disabilities in Switzerland.
The shared goal is to promote inclusion through social interaction and mobility.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan is a traveling symbol of the tour that will cover five continents in the coming years. The Taycan's arrival in Switzerland, the second stop on the tour after starting in Porsche Leipzig, marked the company's effort to help those with disabilities go for a hike.
Barbara Frenkel, the Executive Board Member for Procurement at Porsche AG, says, “Social commitment is an integral part of our sustainability strategy, alongside ecological and economic criteria. Porsche sees itself as a partner to society. Mobility means freedom and independence. We want to make this possible for people for whom barriers are not easy to overcome.”
There are 1.8 million people in Switzerland living with disabilities; one in five faces difficulties in daily life. Laurent Duvanel, President of Procap Switzerland, says “A great example of this is how Porsche employees are assisting us with university projects such as an electrically powered trekking wheelchair. Their expertise in the areas of electromobility and lightweight construction is shaping the implementation of this project.”
Procap are not new in their efforts, as they have worked with other sponsors to create 78 obstacle-free hiking trails in Switzerland. These areas are accessible to people with mobility issues, including blind and visually impaired people.
