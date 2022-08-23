Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Faces Aston Martin DBX707, It's Not Just a Drag Race

These days, when you are in the market for a performance SUV and money is no object, you must choose between a few contenders. For example, you have to decide between the Aston Martin DBX707 or the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT if you do not want to get a Lamborghini Urus or the Urus Performante, for that matter.
As you can imagine, if you put a Cayenne Turbo GT next to a DBX707, things are going to be close. The Cayenne Turbo GT already has the world record for production SUVs at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, while the DBX707 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that packs 707 PS (697 horsepower).
The Cayenne Turbo GT also has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor, but with 640 PS (631 horsepower), but with the capability of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.1 seconds.
The Cayenne Turbo GT's top speed is 299 kph (186 mph), while the DBX707 can reach 310 kph (193 mph). Aston Martin's most powerful DBX comes with more torque than the Cayenne Turbo GT, as well as an extra gear for its automatic
transmission.
Depending on whom you ask, there will be people who will prefer one over the other from the start, while others will want to see a head-to-head confrontation before selecting their favorite.
While there are differences in price between the British and the German super SUVs, we should point out that the customers of these vehicles do not care that much about the difference. Those who can afford to pay the small fortune that is required for a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT can go a bit further if they are after the British model and vice versa.
The folks over at carwow have set out to compare the two and provide their opinion on which of the two is the best alternative to a Lamborghini Urus. Watch the full review below to decide if you agree with Mat or if your preference outweighs the result of the comparison.
