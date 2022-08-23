Polestar 2 Needing Costly Battery Pack Replacement Gets Scrapped in China

A recent EV collision in China brought back an old discussion about electric cars: how truly viable are they when their battery packs cost so much? Any damage to this component basically turns the entire vehicle into trash. That’s what happened to an owner identified solely as Mr. Huang. He crashed his Polestar 2 and allegedly received a bill that charged him twice as much as what he paid for his car. His EV ended up in the junkyard.

