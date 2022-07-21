2023 Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied Testing Performance-Oriented Variant

Carparazzo Varryx has recently spied the latter, testing outside Lamborghini’s factory, and it definitely shows a few aesthetic differences over the Urus Evo. The Urus Performante – or whatever it will be called – flaunts different wheels, carbon-fiber cladding, and a rear spoiler as well.Redesigned bumpers are present as well, and the prototypes appear to have similar brake calipers and rotors. Of course, both appear to flaunt similar headlights and taillights. The real important bits are covered by camouflage, as you’d expect of upcoming products. So, what’s hiding under the hood?For starters, a familiar 4.0-liter V8 sourced from Porsche. This lump currently makes 650 ps (641 horsepower) at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque from 2,250 through 4,500 revolutions per minute, which is mighty impressive from only 4.0 liters. The Urus Evo is expected with a small bump in both power and torque, yet it’s hard to guesstimate how small of a bump it’ll be. On the other hand, it certainly has to be a little pokier to differentiate itself from the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, which belts out 631 ponies and similar torque.A plug-in system, most likely shared with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, is utmost certain to be offered. The German model is rocking 671 horsepower (680 ps) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque for MY22. The plug-in system in the Lamborghini-badged sibling is expected to crank out approximately 800 horsepower, although it’s too soon to tell if this guesstimate is nothing more than wishful thinking. Porsche’s most powerful hybrid for the 2022 model year is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which flaunts 691 horsepower (700 ps) and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) of torque.