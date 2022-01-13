Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Hides Supercar Performance in a Family-Friendly Body

You are probably aware that Porsche has a new range-topping version of the Cayenne out. It’s called the Turbo GT, and it is their fastest high-rider ever, proving its mettle at the Nurburgring right before the grand premiere last summer.
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:38.925, setting a new world record for production SUVs, and beating its Audi RS Q8 cousin in the process by a little over four seconds. That time puts it in the same zone as the Ferrari 458 Italia, and Lexus LFA, so it truly is a supercar posing as a family-friendly model, with a premium feel.
Now, we’ll leave the Nurburgring aside and head to the Hockenheim GP, which is where SportAuto recently put it through its paces, with Pirelli P Zero Corsa N0 tires on its feet, and Christian Gebhardt in the driver’s seat. The experienced driver completed the course in 1:55.10, which means that it was one tenth of a second faster than the Audi R8 V10 Spyder Performance.
It also finished the course quicker than the second-gen Acura (Honda) NSX, and Mercedes-AMG GT S, FastestLaps reveals. The new BMW M4 Coupe was also slower, according to the same website, and so were the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, Aston Martin Vantage AMR, and Porsche 911 (997) GT3.
Moving further up the chart, we find the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, BMW M5 Competition, M2 CS, and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which lapped the track a few tenths of a second quicker. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was clocked at 1:54.60, and the M5 CS at 1:53.60. As for the undisputed kings at the Hockenheim GP, these are the McLaren Senna, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and McLaren 720S, with 1:40.79, 1:43.30, and 1:45.50, respectively.
Available exclusively as a Coupe, the Cayenne Turbo GT retains the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine of the normal Cayenne Turbo Coupe, dialed up to produce an extra 89 hp (90 ps / 66 kW) and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm). This translates to a maximum output of 631 hp (640 ps / 471 kW) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, directed to the all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Boasting 3.1 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and with a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph), the Cayenne Turbo GT is definitely a force to be reckoned with. And, as you can expect, it costs a small fortune, carrying an MSRP of $180,800 in the United States. That’s more than the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe, which is available from $167,800, before destination, options, and dealer fees. The base Cayenne Coupe kicks off at $77,500 on the left side of the pond and comes with 335 hp, and a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.7 seconds.
