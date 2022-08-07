Fast Charging Electric Vehicles Can Cure Some Degree of Range Anxiety

One constant always seems to surface when people talk about the possibility of an electric vehicle being their next auto purchase; where to charge a vehicle battery away from home. And charging frequency is dependent on how much range a given vehicle has on a single 100% charge.
The term 'range anxiety' is aptly suited for the concerns consumers have about going down the EV route. As the electric vehicle market grows, so do the networks of fast charging stations throughout the country. Last month GM announced it had inked a deal with EZGO, the nation's largest network of fast-charging stations. The deal involves installing two thousand fast charging stations across the country at 50-mile (80 km) intervals. Many of the stations will be located on interstates at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.
While 80% of electric vehicle charging happens at home, the concern until charging infrastructure matures, remains. In addition, when you hit the road on a extended trip, concern must be given to how long it will take to charge a battery once it becomes necessary.
There are several variables with regard to charging times, such as the size and age of the battery and the level of charge when the vehicle is plugged in. All batteries lose charging speed as the charge increases to capacity.
The top fastest charging electric vehicles, as claimed by the individual manufacturers, are:
While times and levels of charge can vary, there is one certainty; automakers are pouring billions of dollars into the development of battery technology to address range anxiety knowing extended battery range and fast charging cycles will drive EV sales.
While 80% of electric vehicle charging happens at home, the concern until charging infrastructure matures, remains. In addition, when you hit the road on a extended trip, concern must be given to how long it will take to charge a battery once it becomes necessary.
There are several variables with regard to charging times, such as the size and age of the battery and the level of charge when the vehicle is plugged in. All batteries lose charging speed as the charge increases to capacity.
The top fastest charging electric vehicles, as claimed by the individual manufacturers, are:
- GMC Hummer EV - a Hummer SUV can gain 100 miles (161 km) with a 10-minute charge.
- Lucid promotes their Lucid Air as being able to add 300 miles (483 km) of range in 20 minutes.
- Porsche claims that the Porsche Taycan can be charged from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes.
- Audi's E-Tron GT utilizes the same battery design as the Porsche Taycan, delivering the same result.
- The Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y all utilize the same type of battery, and the company states the cars can be charged to add 200 miles (322 km) of range in 15 minutes.
- A Genesis G80 electric can be charged from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes, while the Genesis GV60 cuts that same state of charge down to 18 minutes.
- KIA's EV6, Hyundai's Ioniq 5, and Ioniq 6 can also be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.
While times and levels of charge can vary, there is one certainty; automakers are pouring billions of dollars into the development of battery technology to address range anxiety knowing extended battery range and fast charging cycles will drive EV sales.