Porsche 911E Is the Result of Seamlessly Blending a 992 Cabrio With Taycan EV

Faced with Tesla’s breakthrough success in the EV automotive field, some legacy carmakers reacted faster, while others did it way slower. Porsche is a positive example among them via its popular Taycan series.
Today, the company is looking hopeful towards the inevitable battery-powered future, holding upfront an EV saloon plus a couple of shooting brake versions and promising to also deliver a zero-emission crossover SUV as soon as development for the next Macan completes. But what if that is not enough?
Everyone is wondering about that, as whispers about the legendary 911 series going electric have swirled across the rumor mill for what sometimes feels like ages. Alas, right now, there is not even a whisker of a fully-electric 911 around, at least not in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, everything is possible, including the 992 series’ switch to battery operations in a CGI brush’s moment of notice.
At least that is the impression based on what Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has created recently. The pixel master has taken yet another break from “Touring the world!” after he last tempted us with an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon that took a digital swing at the premium compact estate sector.
Now, after first dabbling with something that is mostly Chinese but also a bit Americana (the SAIC-GM-Wuling-produced Baojun RC-5 compact car morphed into a 2000s U.S.-inspired Cabrio), the CGI expert has returned to the Old Continent with a renewed desire to enjoy the summer vibes. But, since in Europe there is a big accent placed on sustainable mobility, his latest two-door Convertible dream is also a full EV.
So, even though it is not here just yet in the real world, the Porsche 911E now lives a fruitful virtual life where it is the result of seamlessly blending the 992 series open top with the Taycan face and powertrain. The result looks properly functional, as all imagined vehicles stem from the mind and soul of this digital content creator. But, at least for now, it is entirely wishful thinking.
