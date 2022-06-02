2023 Porsche Macan EV Spreads Wide Open for the Camera, Provides Better Glimpse Inside

The upcoming 2023 Porsche Macan EV has opened up its cockpit for the camera, revealing more details, and what is still, in essence, a very familiar place, albeit with new everything, and repositioned controls.
Compared to its ICE-powered predecessor, which is an aging model in today’s fast moving industry, as it has been in production since 2014, with a second mid-cycle refresh last year, the all-new Macan EV has an evolutionary-styled dashboard panel.
Sitting behind the new three-spoke steering wheel, the digital instrument cluster will likely be more customizable, while displaying additional information. Next to it, though under wraps, is the widescreen infotainment system, which still sits in the middle of the dashboard.
Besides the provisional buttons equipping this prototype, the center console holds the HVAC controls, incorporated into a third display. We can see that the gearshift lever was repositioned, and that there is a rotary dial in front of the center console, for the drive mode selector, and a push-start button mounted to the left of the digital dials. In all likelihood, these, or at least the latter one, will be repositioned once the electric crossover debuts.
Despite the multitude of spy shots showing different testers in the open, we don’t necessarily see anything new here, save for the active rear spoiler, and the alloys. That’s because Porsche has camouflaged their front and rear ends, with the fake trim tricking bystanders into thinking that the head- and taillights will look different. The coupe-like silhouette is visible, however, despite the company doing its best to give the prototypes fake side window surrounds.
Expected to premiere in the coming months, before hitting the assembly line by the end of the year, the 2023 Porsche Macan EV will be built around the PPE architecture, co-developed with Audi. It supports 800-volt technology for fast charging, and it is likely that it will launch with a variety of zero-emission powertrains that we know nothing about at this point. The range should be more than decent, in higher specs anyway, considering that the Audi A6 e-tron Concept, which is based on the same platform, promises over 435 miles (700 km) between charges.
