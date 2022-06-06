Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Takes a Digital Swing at the Premium Compact Estate Segment

A Sportwagon version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia was actually supposed to happen. However, the Italian automaker chose not to make one, focusing on the Stelvio crossover instead.
While this bet has definitely paid off, we still cannot help but wonder how an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon would have looked like. And if you’re curious too, then all you have to do is check out the images in the gallery above, which came from sugardesign_1 on Instagram.
The renderings portray the model in various angles, with focus on the long roof, bigger rear quarter panels, and tailgate. The Quadrifoglio logos on the front fenders, big wheels filling the arches, and quad exhaust pipes suggest that it would actually take on the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant, Mercedes-AMG C 63, and upcoming BMW M3 Touring.
Now, back in the real world, Alfa Romeo still has no plans of making a five-door version of the Giulia. On a more positive note, they won’t be abandoning it, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said a couple of months ago, as the nameplate will live on, in a premium compact sedan, albeit with electric power solely. That’s right, you’d better bid farewell to the ICE-powered Giulia after the current generation, as the new one will have zero emissions.
In all likelihood, the upcoming Giulia EV (name obviously unconfirmed) will be built around the STLA Medium platform, and a Quadrifoglio version (or perhaps more) is (are) being considered. The model will gun for the BMW i4 Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz EQC Sedan, and Audi A4 e-tron when it finally premieres. So, when exactly will that happen? Your guess is as good as ours, as no one outside the company knows that for sure, but we might be seeing it in prototype form sometime next year. By then, the current Giulia will have blown eight candles off its birthday cake.
