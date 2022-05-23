Porsche 992 “Quatarga” Top Shows a Delirious 911 and Panamera Mix for Four

Over in the real world, Porsche is mostly focused on building the hype around its EV nameplate rather than its ICE equivalent. But across the virtual realm, someone has found a way to make the latter enticing again. Albeit, with a little bit of 911 help.
No one has dialed the North American emergency telephone number to try and resuscitate the Panamera luxury car and instead, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has abandoned for a moment the China-based ideas and his CGI “Touring the world!” periplus. All, in favor of a “crazy and creative” idea, according to fans.
The pixel master recently dabbled with a series of digital projects that are mostly extraterrestrial to its Western fans – though his Volkswagen ID.6 sedan idea is not that hard to recognize as a Tesla Model 3 rival based out of China. Plus, he kind of abandoned the signature station wagon/Shooting Brake series in favor of discussing real-world stuff like the BMW 3-Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka facelift) or the quirky Bentley Bentayga EWB.
Now, all that stuff might have triggered a desire to exit the usual CGI comfort zone and enter the virtual twilight zone. It is all in good spirit, as the virtual automotive artist does not take this project all too seriously – even though he even has a sensible explanation for coming up with the “Porsche 911 Quatarga.” It is a 992-based Panamera-style Targa top for four, and the owner could easily have a “racer or VIP, sporty or relaxing (attitude), depending on whether you sit in the front or back!”
Sure, this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and some diehard Porsche 911 fans could even argue about the technical challenges faced by such a Targa attempt. Still, with the Panamera dangerously close to extinction because of the popularity of its Taycan sedan and five-door shooting brake EV counterparts, this might be the only “think outside the box” way to save its ICE soul soon. Sure, I would not bet on it, though…
The pixel master recently dabbled with a series of digital projects that are mostly extraterrestrial to its Western fans – though his Volkswagen ID.6 sedan idea is not that hard to recognize as a Tesla Model 3 rival based out of China. Plus, he kind of abandoned the signature station wagon/Shooting Brake series in favor of discussing real-world stuff like the BMW 3-Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka facelift) or the quirky Bentley Bentayga EWB.
Now, all that stuff might have triggered a desire to exit the usual CGI comfort zone and enter the virtual twilight zone. It is all in good spirit, as the virtual automotive artist does not take this project all too seriously – even though he even has a sensible explanation for coming up with the “Porsche 911 Quatarga.” It is a 992-based Panamera-style Targa top for four, and the owner could easily have a “racer or VIP, sporty or relaxing (attitude), depending on whether you sit in the front or back!”
Sure, this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and some diehard Porsche 911 fans could even argue about the technical challenges faced by such a Targa attempt. Still, with the Panamera dangerously close to extinction because of the popularity of its Taycan sedan and five-door shooting brake EV counterparts, this might be the only “think outside the box” way to save its ICE soul soon. Sure, I would not bet on it, though…