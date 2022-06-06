Slammed Widebody GR Supra Morphs to Ultimate Toy Story Pizza Planet Delivery Car

While automotive virtual artists are known for their wildly imaginative creations and for always trying to break the established norm, a little lawful order never hurts anybody across the digital realm either.
For example, Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has recently decided to assign each month to a pre-requisite theme. So, he used the cool Americana-focused month of April series to dabble with utterly bonkers stuff, from a fictional C6 Chevy Corvette that had crazy F1 delusions to carbon fiber-clad Shelby Daytonas getting huge aero pieces to honor the racer legacy, Time Attack style.
Now, after the pixel master postponed a little the start of the new series to give us his vision of a personal R56 second-generation MINI Cooper S dream, he finally kicked off the Japan-inspired “JuneDM” story with the first digital episode. Still, there is a little bit of lingering Americana love involved here, as the creation is a tribute to one of Disney Pixar’s most beloved franchises.
Toy Story fans have certainly noticed the Pizza Planet nod on top of the roof, not to mention the Buzz Lightyear dangling from the rear tow hook. But enough with the action figure references, as this yellow-chrome sports car aims to find a life-sized place in a fictional realm where pizza delivery guys sometimes have nicer cars than their clients. There, it would probably need to feature all these bonkers traits.
Chief among them, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, is the all-black nose job, crazy aerodynamic kits, slammed attitude, as well as the widebody attire. Oh, and not to mention the contrasting black deep dish – just to make sure that all the usual JDM suspects are CGI present and accounted for… One last mystery to solve, though. Is this GR Supra still a BMW-engined affair, or has it gone down the 2JZ-swap route, as well?
