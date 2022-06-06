Hovering Acura NSX Doesn't Need Any Roads, at Least It is Not Dripping CGI Oil

Considering that it will not be long before the Japanese automaker builds the last second-generation NSX Type S and sends the nameplate on a swift course towards car Valhalla, dwindling interest would only be logical. Luckily, there are also quick reminders that an NSX can be used in various situations, even if only virtually.
Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, for example, shows us all automotive things exactly as he imagines them, sometimes with no apparent reason. Recently, the pixel master went digitally crazy with an orange, bagged Rolls-Royce Ghost that was aired down on white tri-spoke Rotiform wheels. Then, he imaginatively went through the ceiling on his JDM route with an FD3S Mazda RX-7 sports car (also embedded second below) that was hanging mid-air and dripped a little bit of oil… just for laughs, apparently.
Well, the mindless smiles and giggles went on as the renowned CGI expert recalled that a good seven years ago, he presented the world with the last hovering or floating car. So, a little throwback was probably in order while he recovered from illness, and so, the nostalgia-infused convalescence period was filled with another levitating creation.
And, somehow, the one model that made him happy was the original Honda/Acura NSX, a bold sports car that showed Japan could also play the mid-engine game just as well as Europeans. Sure, this wishful thinking NSX is a little beyond all that, especially now that it need not worry about finding the appropriate road to express its sportiness.
Alas, this retro-futuristic idea is still focused on something: the virtual Cyberpunk world. And, since this Sci-Fi take on the classic sports car belongs there, we can only speculate about what makes it tick like a yellow and black over blue interior charm. Perhaps something feisty enough to help it outshine all the other bonkers Cyberpunk-inspired creations, or was this just destined for rest and relaxation?
