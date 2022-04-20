Slammed, Widebody S13 Nissan Silvia Feels Like a Motivational Cyberpunk Restomod

The last time we checked up on Artem Shkirenko, the virtual 3D artist better known as artshkirenko.3d on social media, he was dwelling around the still contemporary Rolls-Royce Wraith alongside a fellow CGI expert for a stunning valediction.
Then he moved back into the past to create a rad-looking derelict VAZ 2106 (a Russian classic, according to the author), but we should all be more interested in what a Cyberpunk-style dystopian future has to say. That is simply because the pixel master also inserted a neat little three-part digital JDM project in there.
So, without too much further ado, here is a “partially-naked” two-tone black and white Nissan Silvia S13 acting all moody restomod on us. Many of the late 1980s/early 1990s design traits are now gone in favor of huge LED light strips (both at the front and in the back), exposed carbon fiber parts, and a decidedly edgy widebody aerodynamic kit.
Naturally, there would not be much of a JDM vibe free-floating around if this fourth-generation Silvia missed on the slammed atmosphere. And sure enough, this sports car nameplate (which was immensely popular in Japan, particularly the S13) may not have the same panache as Nissan’s other feisty wonders (Z-Car and the Skyline GT-R/R35) but the author did plenty to compensate for it.
For example, the initial two parts from the Cyberpunk Silvia S13 series had this Nissan tucked away in a septic CGI studio so we could drop jaws and ogle at will at the digital restomod changes. But only front and side because the CGI expert had other plans for the even cooler rear POV. The latter recently came forth as a worldly set-piece and had ample motivational advice like “open your eyes” or “be free like a wind!”
Just one thing got us saddened, though: there was no word on what the SR20DET turbo is now going on under the hood to warrant those meaty double exhaust pipes...
