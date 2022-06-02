Rolls-Royce Ghost Goes Digitally Crazy, Airs Down on White Tri-Spoke Rotiform Wheels

Everybody seems to be in love with the second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost, from 14-year-old daughters of major Fast & Furious stars to virtual automotive artists, and everything in between.
Tyrese Gibson just treated his 14-year-old daughter to a white Ghost after she graduated ninth grade, Brabus waved its German tuning magic wand over the “base” Rolls-Royce to make it a powerful limousine statement, and rappers only switch the posh British vehicle for something even pricier, like a Wajer yacht. Such is the affluent life of Rolls-Royce’s Ghost over in the real world.
Alas, this full-sized ultra-luxury car has also become the darling of virtual automotive artists who think its baller attitude needs to get even more CGI panache than anyone imagined. Thus, after recently seeing a monochromatic example make us slack-jaw at its bagged “Baw$$” CGI mode, now it is time for more of the same – albeit with a light-colored twist.
Khyzyl Saleem, the renowned virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, is in the habit of showing us automotive things exactly as he imagines them, sometimes with no apparent reason. Thus, here is a bagged, orange Rolls-Royce Ghost hunkering down on white tri-spoke Rotiform aftermarket wheels. But he warns: “don’t ask me why…it was just something I needed to see.”
Perhaps it was just his way of paying tribute to iconic aftermarket outlets such as Air Lift Performance or Rotiform. Who knows? One thing is for sure, though. Because of the virtually humongous size of those deep-dish aftermarket wheels, this is finally one Rolls-Royce Ghost that does not feel like a tank-sized car anymore.
But of course, we must wonder – is that a good or a dreadful thing, especially considering that many limo owners want these humongous rides not just for the added space inside but also for the lasting impression it makes on less affluent folk…
