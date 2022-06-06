Unofficial Lambo Aventador Successor Aims to Become a Road Legal Terzo Millennio

Sometimes, it really does not matter where you were born – only the place you lived during the critical formative years. And that could be valid for automotive virtual artists, as well.
Let us take Pham Huy, the Italy-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, for example. He originates from Hanoi, Vietnam but studied in Italy at the “Politecnico di Torino” and became a car designer and architect. Not only that, but he also dabbles with digital automotive designs and prepares to move to a “metarchitect” position.
Though, that is probably not going to happen until he wraps his one big love across the CGI field. That would be to imagine the potential Lamborghini Aventador successor with unofficial Sian and Terzo Millennio flair. So, after first coming up with an “unwrap” series where the next V12-equipped supercar went down the logical Sian route with further electrification, now the author doubles up with a more extreme route.
Well, time is relative, frankly – especially when you are also the Head Designer of Elektron Motors, “the next-generation exotic car brand.” You know, the folks behind the scarcely believable Quasar hypercar that since its autumn 2021 presentation with 1,400 horsepower has already surged to 2,300 ponies and just 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs.) of weight. Anyway, back to the virtual artist’s imagination land, his new Terzo Millennio interpretation of the unofficial Aventador successor tries to make the former a road-legal hypercar.
And just recently, after first seeing the front end back in late April, now it is time for everyone to also ogle at the rakish rear assembly. Well, gauging by the reaction triggered by the first POV interpretation (also embedded second below), we can say that even more people approve of this hypothetical new generation than folks who loved the Sian-based creation. And, since interest is so high, could we request Lambo to investigate the OEM potential of both projects?
