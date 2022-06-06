Lowered Kia Mohave With CGI “Shadow Line” Feels Ready for Borrego's U.S. Return

Today, Kia America’s crossover SUV family comprises six representatives, from the quirky little Soul up to the popular three-row Telluride. Not a long time ago, though, it was a little bit niched.
And we do not need to go far too long back in time. It would suffice to jump to 2008, when the South Korean automaker was premiering the premium-oriented Mohave – or Borrego, as it came to be known in North America, thanks to the region’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in California. However, this model had a noticeably short stay on the U.S. continent, and after failing to make an impact on the market, it was quickly replaced by the 2011 Sorento.
Alas, that does not mean it could not make a hypothetical return to the United States, now that it has become even more fixated on a premium-oriented lifestyle, with the advent of the way cooler-looking second generation in 2019. Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as “kelsonik” on social media, has recently decided to play with a couple of niche SUVs, one of them being the Kia Mohave/Borrego.
The pixel master gifted the SUV with a custom “Shadow Line” treatment, lowered suspension setup, and bespoke aftermarket wheels. Alas, since the CGI expert also dabbled with a Volkswagen Atlas (also known as Teramont outside of North America) just before the digital Mohave makeover, we could not help but draw a parallel.
That is especially valid since both SUVs could easily duke it out against each other to win American hearts, and showcasing possible custom evolutions is always easy to lift the desirability level. However, there is one important thing to note: this duel is probably only possible across the virtual realm, as the real world has the setting ripe for an Atlas versus Telluride war, based on their eerily-close starting MSRPs.
