2023 Geneva Motor Show Cancelled, Moved to Qatar, Still Called Geneva Motor Show

The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show, also referred to as GIMS, have made an announcement regarding next year's edition. Ever since 2020, the show has been canceled for one reason or another, and the 2023 edition was supposed to mark the event's comeback. However, the curtain will not be drawn next year, or not how everyone expected it to be.
Instead of hosting the event in Geneva in the spring of 2023, while also supplementing the event in November 2023 through a show in Qatar, the organizers have announced they will no longer hold the event in Switzerland.
Instead, due to "unspecified economic, geopolitical, and pandemic-related concerns," as Maurice Turettini, the President of the foundation that organizes the auto show says, they will hold the event in Doha in November 2023, Automotive News (sub. req.) noted.
Therefore, the 2023 Geneva Motor Show, or 2023 GIMS, will be the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. The last bit refers to the country where it is being held, while the first refers to its origin-town, where it is unclear if it will ever return.
In other words, while it will retain the "Geneva" part in its name, visitors should not book flights to Switzerland or organize any trips there, but go to Qatar instead. According to previous statement, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is supposed to be held every two years.
Back in 2021, the Frankfurt Motor Show was replaced by the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, where a different approach was taken to allow a broad-scale exhibition. The show in Frankfurt took place alternatively with the event in Paris, and they completed the year of European launches with GIMS.
Traditionally, vehicle manufacturers would use these events to showcase their latest concept vehicles, as well as production cars. On top of the two main European events, the Detroit Auto Show would also fill in the blanks, along with events held in Tokyo, Shanghai, and other trade fairs in the world.
With Geneva out of the picture for the fourth time in a row, we are yet to find out if the event will ever return to Switzerland. The last part might be decided by how things work in Qatar, but that is another matter.
