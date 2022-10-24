Mercedes-Benz G 500 Flaunts LS V8 Surprise, Brings the Point Home With a Manual Swap

Chassis number WDCYR49E32X130552 is a G 500 produced for the 2002 model year, when the German automaker used a naturally-aspirated V8 with 292 horsepower and 336 pound-foot (456 Nm) on deck. The M113 engine was originally connected to a five-speed automatic with a lockup torque converter, but as the headline implies, both of them have been yanked out in favor of an LS2 small-block V8 and a Tremec T56.
Certain people would cry out “blasphemy” given the American powerplant and row-your-own transmission, but on the other hand, whoever modified this G 500 made it more reliable by simply keeping it simple. According to the listing’s description, the LS2 and T56 were both sourced from a 2006 model year Cadillac CTS-V. In other words, the 6.0-liter mill used to make 400 horsepower and 395 pound-foot (536 Nm) of twist when it was new.
Clearly not a bad upgrade over the original engine and transmission. Modifications further include 20-inch AMG wheels in black, a Speedway Motors radiator, an engine oil cooler from Mishimoto, an aftermarket cooler for the power steering, FOX steering stabilizers, a suspension lift, a hard spare tire cover, a trailer hitch, rear mud flaps, carbon fiber-look wrap on the trim pieces, aftermarket lights and front grille, and a push-button horn.
There are, however, quite a few things the next owner has to address, starting with chips and scratches in the paintwork and a chip in the windshield. Loose trim on the passenger side also needs to be mentioned, some wear on the upholstery, loose center console trim, stains on the headliner, a hole in the rear driver-side speaker cover, and some ruse on the underbody are highlighted. The passenger-side front door latch may need replacing as well, the rear differential lock’s actuator needs to be rebuilt, and some things have to be wired. On the upside, the seller has taken care of many things during his ownership of this one-of-none Gelandewagen.
Sold by Cars & Bids in December 2021 for $36,469, the LS-powered and manual-swapped Mercedes G 500 is currently going for $21,000 after 11 bids on Cars & Bids once again. Offered at no reserve, this no-nonsense utility vehicle will be auctioned tomorrow, October 25th, at 8:30 PM.
