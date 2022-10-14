Watch This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Drag Race a Cadillac CTS-V Wagon and a Tesla Model 3

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 may not be as powerful or as fast in the quarter mile as the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but nobody can deny that it’s ridiculously fun once you get on the loud pedal. The question is, can this dune-bashing SUV assert dominance on the drag strip? Obviously enough, the answer depends on what kind of vehicle lines up next to it.
Race Your Ride has recently filmed a 392-engined Wrangler Rubicon doing its thing against a Cadillac CTS-V Wagon from the 2012 model year and a Tesla, with both rivals proving much quicker in the quarter mile. 10.03 seconds at 137.95 miles per hour (222 kilometers per hour) is pretty darn impressive for the supercharged V8-engined wagon, which reportedly produces 556 horsepower, as it did when it rolled off the assembly line.
The green-painted wheels, beefy rubber out back, and skinnies up front clearly aren’t stock, and if you know your quarter-miles times well, you’re naturally aware that no stock CTS-V Wagon from this era can run 10 seconds with nothing else than sticky rubber. By comparison, a factory-delivered C8 Z06 with the Z07 package ran 130.11 miles per hour (209.40 kilometers per hour) in 10.51 seconds with Emelia Hartford at the wheel.
13.53 seconds at 97.72 mph (157.26 kph) for the Jeep is more than admirable given the 315/70 by 17-inch chunksters, off-road gearing, and sheer weight of this fellow. The video’s uploader quotes 5,100 pounds, but the official curb weight is actually 5,103 pounds (make that 2,315 kilograms).
Next up, the Model 3 makes easy work of the HEMI-engined rig. The all-electric sedan produced in Fremont, California needs 11.75 seconds at 114.80 miles per hour (184.75 kilometers per hour). On this occasion, the off-road SUV had to settle for 13.76 seconds at 98.08 mph (157.84 kph).
Exclusively offered as a four-door, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 packs 470 ponies and 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque, with Jeep advertising 4.5 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph) and 13 clicks on the nose in the quarter mile.
