Jeep Grand Cherokee Thinks It's a Donk, '71-'76 Chevy Caprice and Impala Beg to Differ

It feels like some particular vehicles want to live the donk life these days, but that’s really impossible, unless they’re true donks. And only two models fit in this category, namely the Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, built from 1971 to 1976, with the obvious mods.
That said, meet another vehicle that has embarked on a brash journey. It is a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, in the SRT configuration, which recently made its way to an Instagram account known for creating some outlandish renderings. As a result, it too lives in the digital realm.
Sporting a bronze finish everywhere you look, save for the windows, obviously, which don’t allow anyone to catch a glimpse of the interior, it is a very flashy design proposal, albeit not kitschy. That vented hood represents another highlight of the build, and it displays the SRT logo in the middle of the diffuser, flanked by those big tailpipes.
As for the icing on the cake, and the reason behind the donk reference made above, it is the wheel set. The alloys measure 28 inches in diameter, have a six double-spoke pattern, and were finished in gold. Made by Amani, they were partially tucked away behind the fenders, and are hugged by the ultra-thin rubber.
And it is this modification that has ruined the ride comfort of the SUV and has probably given it a ridiculous turning radius. You don’t have to take our word for granted on the latter part, as another Jeep Grand Cherokee on massive wheels that we wrote about late last year has actually put the spotlight on it. You can check out that build, which actually exists in the real world, here, but don’t forget to scroll back up and take a closer look at the rendered one in the image gallery first.
