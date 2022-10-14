C-17 Globemaster Opens Wide, Eats an M1A2 Abrams Whole

More on this:

1 Soldiers Take Strange Shapes as They Drop From a C-17 Globemaster III

2 Bad Guy F-16 Fighting Falcon Flies So High You Can Almost See Earth’s Curvature

3 Thunderbirds F-16s Look Like a Bunch of Dolphin Swimming Backwards

4 Camera Looks at F-15E Strike Eagle Mid-Flight, Pilots Looks Right Back

5 F-22 Raptor Poses for the Camera Next to Europe’s Biggest Conflict Since World War II