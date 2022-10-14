Jeep’s Grand Cherokees Drag BMW, Camaro, and Supra, Absolute Destruction Ensues

After some cool quarter-mile dragstrip wandering around Orlando Speed World Dragway, zMAX Dragway, and whatnot, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is back ‘home.’
That means his latest feature (embedded below, uploaded on October 13th) is again focused on the day or nightly action (as in this case) taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the go-to “destination for pro drag racing & grudge racing, plus open sessions” in Bradenton, Florida. And he’s got the proverbial ‘cookies’ to welcome his return.
On this occasion, the action centers around a couple of feisty Jeep Grand Cherokees of the WK2 variety – a burgundy SRT Trackhawk and a white on blue calipers SRT packing the 6.4-liter Hemi, according to the description. Alas, do not let yourself be fooled by these two behemoth SUVs, as they certainly mean nasty business. And they soon needed to prove that, when facing a quartet of rivals from the sports car segment.
Well, the initial BMW versus Trackhawk skirmish is actually of the America vs. Import variety because the Bavarian is a sedan, but it is all a matter of putting everything into the right 10.62s (Jeep) perspective, right? So, that was just the 11.85s (BMW) appetizer, as it turned out. Then, it was time for the white Jeep to prove its worth at the 0:33 mark when going against a modified Chevy Camaro.
That one proved the best competition all night since the big SUV ended with the best time of 10.35s and the iconic muscle car had to contend with a 10.67s loss, in the end. But wait, there is more oblivion going on from the 1:16 and 1:49 marks, when the burgundy Jeep also dukes it out with a ‘Maro (wins a 10.72s to 11.94s brawl) and the white SRT drops the 10.73s bomb on a Toyota GR Supra’s rather slow 12.51s appearance! Cool Jeeps, right?
