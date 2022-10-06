Feisty Honda Prelude Drags Chevy Camaro, Someone Gets Sent Back to Race School

Today, most quarter-mile dragstrip enthusiasts are discussing the new ICE vs. EV kid on the event or grudge race block. But let us try to be nostalgic for a moment.
Thus, let us quickly get back to classic times when the America vs. Import wars dominated the scene. So, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a quirky little new racing feature focused on a feisty Japanese two-door coupe meeting a hulking, Americana muscle car.
It all happened at the Beech Bend Park Dragstrip Raceway in Bowling Green (Richardsville), Kentucky for a very brief moment of black-versus-black performance car action, and was uploaded to the YT channel’s reel on October 6th. The protagonists were a nimble, stickered (so we know it’s tuned, in advance) fifth-generation Honda Prelude (1996-2001) Japan-made coupe, and the mighty Chevy Camaro, also a fifth generation (2010-2015). Neither version of these cars was properly identified in the description, though, so we approached the ensuing race with proper caution.
Like virgins, we fully expected the unexpected, only knowing that America’s pony car representative was in for the fight of its life – specifically judging by the tuned hints present all over the little Prelude, including those meaty front tires. Alas, there was still a little bit of front wheel spin met by the rival’s ducking of the tail to signal that it, too, meant quarter-mile dragstrip business.
Interestingly, both dark menaces kept the suspense until the very end, seemingly going head-to-head for almost the entire duration of the race. Or perhaps this was all due to the angle of the footage. In the end, this turned out to be one of those ‘close, but not close enough’ cases where the winner sent the loser back to racing school with a mighty 10.06s pass (at a huge 150 mph/241 kph trap speed) against the opponent’s 11.04s time and much lower 117 mph/188 kph trap speed. Now, care to see who’s who?
It all happened at the Beech Bend Park Dragstrip Raceway in Bowling Green (Richardsville), Kentucky for a very brief moment of black-versus-black performance car action, and was uploaded to the YT channel’s reel on October 6th. The protagonists were a nimble, stickered (so we know it’s tuned, in advance) fifth-generation Honda Prelude (1996-2001) Japan-made coupe, and the mighty Chevy Camaro, also a fifth generation (2010-2015). Neither version of these cars was properly identified in the description, though, so we approached the ensuing race with proper caution.
Like virgins, we fully expected the unexpected, only knowing that America’s pony car representative was in for the fight of its life – specifically judging by the tuned hints present all over the little Prelude, including those meaty front tires. Alas, there was still a little bit of front wheel spin met by the rival’s ducking of the tail to signal that it, too, meant quarter-mile dragstrip business.
Interestingly, both dark menaces kept the suspense until the very end, seemingly going head-to-head for almost the entire duration of the race. Or perhaps this was all due to the angle of the footage. In the end, this turned out to be one of those ‘close, but not close enough’ cases where the winner sent the loser back to racing school with a mighty 10.06s pass (at a huge 150 mph/241 kph trap speed) against the opponent’s 11.04s time and much lower 117 mph/188 kph trap speed. Now, care to see who’s who?