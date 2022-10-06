Is This the Facelifted 2024 RS 3 Sedan, Or Is Audi Working on Something Else?

The new generation Audi RS 3 premiered a little over a year ago, in Sportback and Sedan guises, so it wouldn’t make any sense for the four-ring brand to start working on the mid-cycle refresh. However, it appears that they have, unless this is a different version of the sports model, perhaps with a bit more power in order to better rival the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.
Scooped testing in a premiere in the open, in its homeland of Germany, this four-door prototype has an updated design, and if it wasn’t for the camouflage, it would have probably flown under the radar.
We can see a new grille, which appears to be slightly smaller than the one of the current RS 3 Sedan, and a new bumper with shrunken side air intakes, and fatter lower section. The headlights seem to sport different graphics, and the fenders are just as bulged.
Out back, the taillights carry over, and the same goes for the trunk lid, complete with the spoiler, and oval exhaust pipes. The rear bumper is new though, and it has a cleaner design by the looks of it. The same goes for the diffuser too.
Zooming in on certain pictures reveals that the dashboard was partially under wraps, but the Lambo-style air vents on the driver’s side were visible, and they don’t appear to have been updated. Still, if this is the facelifted iteration of the RS 3, then you should expect at least new software for the digital gauges and infotainment system, in addition to other changes.
Power will still be supplied by the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, in all likelihood, which develops 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque in the current RS 3. This enables the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in less than 4 seconds, and a 290-kph (180-mph) top speed.
If we are indeed looking at the mid-cycle refresh, then it shouldn’t premiere before late next year, or in early 2024. A more powerful variant would arrive sooner, on the other hand. So, what do you think Audi is testing here?
