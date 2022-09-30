2023 Jeep Renegade Has AWD, Nine-Speed Auto and 1.3L on All Models, New Options Available

Jeep Renegade has a big package full of goodies for the coming year, with all three lineup models getting something: going from the base trim level upward, Jeep announced the following options.
Premium Group for Latitude features an auto-dim rear mirror, eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat (two-way lumbar support), and heated front seats and steering wheel. On the outside, a deicer for the windshield wiper, roof rails, and cornering fog lamps all complete the picture.
The Limited versions now offer adaptive cruise control as standard, and the High Altitude Package includes 19-inch Granite Crystal painted aluminum wheels, Gloss Black badges, and Neutral Grey grille rings. The Elite Group throws in the exterior LED extravaganza: cornering front fog lamps, bi-functional projector headlamps, taillamps, and daytime lamps all come In LED guise now. High-beam auto on/off, parallel and perpendicular park assist – including full stop (thanks to front/rear park sensors), and the windshield wiper deicer should make driving a little more pleasant.
The top option, the Trailhawk, gets the lion’s share, with leather seats, a power-adjustable drive seat (eight-way, with two-axis lower back support), a heated steering wheel, and front seats in the Elite Group. Yes, the deicer in the lower part of the windshield makes sure the wipers don’t wear out prematurely.
The 2023 Trailhawk blazes into the scene with Premium Lighting Group for sporting the general LED exterior lighting (cornering front fog lamps, bi-functional projector headlamps, taillamps, daytime running lights).
On a more under-the-bonnet note, all 2023 Renegades draw power with the 79-CID (1.3-liter) inline-four turbocharged gasoline engine and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The cars come in four-wheel-drive versions only and rely on the 177 bhp (180 PS) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque to impress customers.
To complement the comfort and safety options available from next year, Jeep also throws in a new color – Detonator Yellow. This shade adds to the exterior color palette consisting of Alpine White, Black, Colorado Red, Graphite Grey (Latitude, Altitude, Limited, and RED Edition only), Slate Blue, and Sting-Gray (Trailhawk-reserved).
In conclusion, 2023 sees three 4x4s in the Jeep Renegade lineup: Latitude (with Altitude Package and RED Edition available), Limited (includes the optional High Altitude Package), and Trailhawk.
