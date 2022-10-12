New Jeep Avenger Will Debut in the Metal at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

Introduced with much pomp and circumstance in September 2022, the Jeep Avenger will be presented in the metal next week at Mondial de L’Automobile in Paris. The conference will begin at 16:00 CET on Monday, October 17th. The tagline for the Avenger is “concentrated freedom.”
“Avenger spearheads the introduction of a portfolio of BEVs in Europe,” said Christian Meunier. “It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the market. During its introduction at the Paris Motor Show, we will showcase why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the segment.” An increasingly crowded subcompact segment, that is...
What kind of showcase is the big kahuna talking about, it’s not public information, so we’ll have to use our imagination for it. Albeit unibody, the subcompact crossover is certain to be gifted with a certain level of go-anywhere capability given the seven-slot grille up front. We also know that it’s going to be offered with two- and four-wheel drive. Jeep has further confirmed that it’s targeting 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) of range.
Impressive ground clearance and similarly impressive breakover and approach angles are in the offing, but remember that impressive is used in comparison with B-segment rivals in this context. Jeep’s new Avenger won’t live up to the off-road capability of the Wrangler, that’s for certain!
Reservations will open during the Paris Motor Show press day, and the first units are scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2023, most likely for the 2023 model year. Designed in Italy, the smaller brother of the combustion-engined or plug-in Renegade will be produced in Poland.
The Tychy plant received 755 million Polish zloty, which is approximately $151,000 at current exchange rates, for it and two sister models from Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Developed specifically for Europe and a few overseas markets such as Japan and South Korea, the Avenger won’t be available stateside. Rather than the CMP developed by Groupe PSA, the Avenger uses the STLA Small, an evolution of the Common Modular Platform.
Jeep says that hybridized powertrain options are planned as well.
