1966 Jeep Gladiator Rocks Desert Camo, Chevy Surprise Under the Hood

After many years without a proper pickup truck in its lineup, Jeep gave the Wrangler a bed and a "Gladiator" badge in 2019. Jeep's first truck in decades, the Gladiator also revived a nameplate that the company first introduced in the 1960s.
The Gladiator made its debut in 1962, while Jeep was still operating as Willys Motors. Based on the Wagoneer, the truck soldiered on through 1988 and saw Jeep move into a partnership with Kaiser (1963) and then under AMC (1970) and Chrysler (1987) ownership.
And much like the Wagoneer it was based on, the Gladiator remained in production for more than two decades with only minor changes. It was the very definition of a rugged, no-nonsense pickup truck.
Come 2022, and many early Jeep Gladiators are still going strong, despite being around 60 years old. However, only very few examples made it for so long as unrestored survivors. Because these trucks were used as workhorses, many of them were too far gone to be restored at reasonable costs. As a result, most of the old Gladiators that are still around were turned into restomods with modern upgrades and underpinnings.
It's the kind of combo that only a few purists embrace, but I think restomodding these trucks is a far better alternative than leaving them to rot away in junkyards and barns. If you agree, here's a 1966 Gladiator that was saved with an interesting mix of parts and given a military-style look.
Finished in desert camouflage from bumper to bumper, the truck may look stock apart from the paint, but it sports a few cool add-ons that will make your life easier on the unbeaten path. I'm talking about a 13,000-pound electric winch on the front bumper and a 52-inch light bar on the roof.
But things are notably different inside the cabin, where only the dashboard shell is reminiscent of a 1966 Gladiator. The seats were sourced from a Dodge Avenger, while the dash now features a carbon-fiber wrap and modern instrumentation. The truck was also fitted with new carpeting, 80-mm of sound insulation, and a Pioneer audio system with SiriusXM capability.
But there's an even bigger surprise under the hood because the seller replaced the original mill with a 5.3-liter Vortec V8. Yup, that's a GM unit in a Mopar, which may be hard to swallow if you're a diehard enthusiast. The mill came from a Chevrolet Tahoe of unspecified model year and mates to a 4L60-E four-speed automatic gearbox.
A new transfer case operates the four-wheel-drive system, while a new aluminum radiator handles the cooling. The Jeep reportedly cruises at highway speeds with ease thanks to the modern, fuel-injected engine.
While not as radical as the concept vehicles that Jeep usually creates for the Moab Easter Safari, this Gladiator restomod is a pretty cool rig. If it's something you'd take off-roading, hunting, or just for a long cruise across the country, the Kaiser-era hauler is being auctioned off via Hemmings as we speak. Bidding has reached $8,100 with three days to go, but the auction still has a "reserve not met" status.
