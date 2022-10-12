Polestar 3 Gets €89,900 Price Tag, 111-kWh Battery Pack, and 0.29 Drag Coefficient

Electric vehicles are highly efficient machines. Anything that reduces range will do that in a vehicle powered by electric motors. This is probably why Polestar decided to give its new electric SUV a low roof and an amazing drag coefficient of only 0.29. Curiously, the technical elements of the new Polestar 3 were not the main focus of Thomas Ingenlath.
At the sound of “Age of Aquarius," the Polestar CEO preferred to focus on safety. He also talked about the sound quality, performance, and everything that will let you know that this is not the Volvo Embla. This is the vehicle that will eventually replace the Volvo XC90 when its evolution – the EX90 – is no longer wanted by customers around the world. While the Polestar 3 will focus on being extra roomy, the Embla will get three seat rows instead of the two its richer cousin presents. Both will be manufactured in the Ridgeville plant in South Carolina.
The Polestar 3 is 4.90 meters (192.9 inches) long, 2.12 m (83.5 in) wide (including mirrors), 1.63 m (64.2 in) tall (1.61 m – 63.4 in – in Europe), and has a 2.99 m (117.7 in) wheelbase. The height difference in the European version is mostly a consequence of the lower ground clearance: instead of 211 millimeters (8.3 in), it is 201 mm (7.9 in) in the Old Continent. That’s a 1-centimeter (0.39 in) difference, but Polestar did not explain which other differences make the European version of the electric SUV 2 cm (0.79 in) lower.
Despite not offering a third row of seats, the Polestar 3 does not have a big trunk. In fact, it is somewhat disappointing for a large vehicle: it can carry 484 liters (17.3 cubic feet) of luggage. With its 111-kWh battery pack, the Polestar 3 weighs 2,584 kilograms (5,697 pounds) in its lightest derivative and 2,670 kg (5,886 lb) in the heaviest one. In the end, what really helps it get more range is definitely its aerodynamics.
Polestar released not only the drag coefficient but also the drag force the new SUV endures: 0.78. Considering the formula to calculate the drag force, we believe the frontal area of the new Polestar 3 is 2.79 square meters (30 square feet). That is much lower than what regular SUVs present. Thanks to that work, the 111-kWh battery pack is enough for the vehicle to have a 610-kilometer (379-mile) range under the WLPT cycle. The EPA numbers of this SUV should be lower than that.
The first of the Polestar 3 versions on sale will be the Long Range Dual Motor, predictably the most expensive one. Polestar said it would cost €89,900 ($87,284 at the current exchange rate). For that price, you get a car that delivers 360 kW (483 hp), 840 Nm (619.6 pound-feet), and goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5 seconds. Those in search of more punch can pay €6,600 ($6,408) more and get the Performance Pack. With it, you get 380 kW (510 hp), 910 Nm (671.2 lb-ft), and an acceleration time from 0 to 100 kph in 4.7 s.
What surprised us more about the Polestar 3 is that, despite being immediately available for orders, deliveries will only start in Q4 2023. Production begins in the middle of next year. Establishing a price right now may demand adjustments pretty soon. The idea may be to allow the early birds to secure the certainly lower price offered right now.
