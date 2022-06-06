Lynk & Co Gets Its Own Version of the Polestar 5 – or Precept, If You Prefer

Apart from Volvo and Polestar, Geely also owns Lynk & Co. Its vehicles are based on the same platforms used by the Swedish brands, and the latest concept from Lynk & Co is no exception. Although the company states it indicates a design shift, it also shows us that Lynk & Co got its own version of the Polestar 5, which we used to call Precept when it was just a concept. Lynk & Co calls it “The Next Day.”

28 photos