Lynk & Co Gets Its Own Version of the Polestar 5 – or Precept, If You Prefer

Apart from Volvo and Polestar, Geely also owns Lynk & Co. Its vehicles are based on the same platforms used by the Swedish brands, and the latest concept from Lynk & Co is no exception. Although the company states it indicates a design shift, it also shows us that Lynk & Co got its own version of the Polestar 5, which we used to call Precept when it was just a concept. Lynk & Co calls it “The Next Day.”
The proportions are exactly the same. The Lynk & Co concept also does not have a traditional back window, just like the Polestar 5. If you look at it closely, the small rear glass there is an extension of the transparent roof. Although it could all be a coincidence, the pieces of evidence connecting the two vehicles are robust.
Considering what CarNewsChina and AutoExpress wrote about “The Next Dat,” almost all the information released by Lynk & Co seems to be related to design. The company sent these websites the embargoed data, and it is yet to be published on its press website. Despite that, concepts only talk about something other than design when the carmakers are teasing a production car in concept guise.
That does not mean Lynk & Co will not give “The Next Day” a proper name and put it on production lines, especially considering that the Polestar 5 will soon be among us. You will just have to forget about the butterfly doors. The concept has all four of them like that, and suicide rear doors have eliminated the B-pillar.
The only technical detail Lynk & Co seems to have provided is that it uses the E-Motive drivetrain. While AutoExpress bets it is a plug-in hybrid system with a larger battery pack, CarNewsChina reminds us that Lynk & Co focuses on hybrids, not battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
Some of these hybrids cannot be charged at the grid. The PHEV options have three battery packs customers can choose from: standard – for a 60-kilometer (37.3-mile) range – long-range (100 km, or 62 mi), and ultra-long (150 km, or 93.2 mi) range. It is possible that the production version of “The Next Day” bets on the same solutions.
