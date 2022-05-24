Polestar Plans to Use StoreDot's XFC '100in5' Cells in Its Future Models

On April 19, StoreDot announced it had received an investment of approximately SEK30 billion ($3.063 billion at the current exchange rate) from Volvo Car Tech Fund. At the time, that only meant that the companies would have a joint venture in Gothenburg for R&D and eventually cell manufacturing that would employ 3,000 people. Things seem to have evolved fast: Polestar announced it would also study using the XFC batteries in its future models.
For us, the Volvo Cars Tech Fund already looked like something that would benefit Polestar and even Geely in the long run. The new announcement wants to make that even clearer. Thomas Ingenlath said that he expects Polestar vehicles to have the ‘100in5’ cells by 2026 if everything goes according to the plan.
StoreDot is now calling the XFC batteries ‘100in5’ to reinforce that these cells will stand fast charging in a way that will give them 100 miles (160 kilometers) of range in only five minutes at their current stage. The company’s CFO (chief financial officer) is even more optimistic about that. According to Meir Halberstam, the company will offer ‘100in2’ cells a decade from now. In other words, you’ll recover 100 miles of range after only two minutes.
With Polestar now on StoreDot’s boat, the battery tech startup now has Mercedes-Benz, VinFast, and Volvo among the car companies testing their products. The Israeli company said it had shipped ‘100in5’ cells to leading car companies for real-world testing. However, it did not name which companies have these batteries. Although it makes sense that the first ones to have them are the ones investing in StoreDot, the startup may have sent them to prospective buyers as well.
Apart from these automotive companies, StoreDot is also working with BP, EVE Energy (the company making its A samples), Ola Electric, Samsung, and TDK. In other words, when StoreDot decides its technology is good enough for mass production, at least three battery manufacturers will be able to offer these cells to its customers. If they deliver what they promise, they will just need the adequate charging infrastructure to make EVs more practical.
