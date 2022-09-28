Polestar 3 Electric SUV Coming October 12, Initial Versions Getting Dual-Motor Setup

Polestar’s first-ever SUV, the Polestar 3, is set to make its global debut at a launch event in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 12. As expected, it will be packed with the latest in high-tech components, from NVIDIA computing to advanced safety systems courtesy of Volvo and various industry suppliers.
At launch, all Polestar 3 variants will feature a rear-biased dual motor setup with electric torque vectoring courtesy of a dual clutch system on the rear electric motor. Meanwhile, the adaptive dual-chamber air suspension with active dampers will also be standard, allowing the SUV to adjust its dampers once every two milliseconds.
Speed-happy customers will be happy to know there’s an optional Performance Pack available on the Polestar 3, enabling the motors to squeeze out a maximum output of 380 kW (510 hp) and 671 lb-ft (910 Nm) of torque.
Other highlights include Polestar Engineered chassis tuning for the active dampers and air suspension, as well as the brand’s signature Swedish gold details present on the valve caps, seat belts and the laser-etched interior light strip.
“We had to ask ourselves: ‘what should a modern SUV look like? Polestar 3 defines the SUV for the electric age and in designing it, we addressed some of the fundamentals of the archetype: proportions, stance and aerodynamics,” explained company CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
He then went on to address vehicle dynamics, stating: “It’s this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV. It also benefits from a low center of gravity and wide track for ultimate stability, and an exciting feeling behind the wheel.”
Once it goes on sale, the Polestar 3 should take its rightful place as a direct competitor to the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
