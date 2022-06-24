Polestar Merges With SPAC – Now You Can Buy Its Shares on Nasdaq Under the PSNY Ticker

On May 31, I wrote how EV startups were running out of money in their attempts to go public. That was a strong sign that legacy automakers were catching up and offering everything these new companies were trying to anticipate. On June 24, Polestar merged with a Special-Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) called Gores Guggenheim Inc. That made the Swedish company hit Nasdaq with the ticker PSNY, and now you can buy stock from it.

8 photos