Polestar Can Sell in France After Making a Deal With Citroen About Chevrons

In June 2017, my colleague Mircea Panait announced that Polestar would become a standalone brand. He also asked: “Is it me or the Polestar badge looks like two Citroën chevrons facing each other?” At least he and Stellantis did. The carmaker sued Polestar and managed to block its sales in France. Polestar reacted and sued Citroën back. It seems the brands decided to stop fighting.

