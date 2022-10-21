Creamy-Gray Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL 4.5 Is Classy, Slammed, and Widebody in CGI

Musa Rio Tjahjono, a self-entitled “rendering-to-reality automotive designer” is not all CGI talk and no real-world action. And there is an amazingly simple explanation for that.
Although pretty famed among classic digital artists (known as musartwork) because of his love for everything JDM, especially slammed and widebody vehicles, he is not just a virtual superhero. He is also a real-world one, acting from the cool position of Head Designer for the notoriously outrageous West Coast Customs. As such, it is pretty understandable why he is always busy.
But in between actual WCC work, he always finds time for a little bit of CGI playfulness, even if on rare occasions, as of late. Luckily, the digital lifestyle still gets the better of him from time to time, such as on that occasion when he 3D-imagined a Plain White R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R or that moment when an RWB-inspired Porsche 911 Turbo went all Blueberry on us.
No worries, we have those two ideas embedded below, as well. But the one fun CGI time when Musa totally caught our attention was a bit seasoned with a Euro-lowrider atmosphere. This is because he again worked on a vintage W108/109 Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL that was imagined with the 4.5-liter M117 V8 and a classy demeanor. Well, sort of, as it might be possible for some diehard Mercedes enthusiasts to start running amuck crying their outrage to anyone who does not care to listen to them. And there is always a simple explanation for that.
As per tradition, the pixel master infused the 280 SEL 4.5 with his beloved JDM style, so it naturally came out thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody to work up a tuning appetite alongside the classy two-tone cream-and-gray top (plus wheels) appearance. By the way, if that is not your Mercedes cup of tea, then perhaps a 13-year-old’s race-spec 300-hp (due to an extra turbo) Mercedes 300SL chop top will better satisfy the Benz cravings?
