Vintage Mercedes 280 SEL Wants the Gypsy Rose Fame, Morphs Into Euro Lowrider

Just in case the name “Gypsy Rose” does not ring any “Chico and the Man” sitcom bells, it might be because the low, slow, and intricately painted 1964 Chevy Impala SS first soared to nationwide U.S. attention almost half a century ago. So, perhaps a few explanations are in order.
Title by some fans as “queen of the lowriders,” the ‘64 Impala SS affectionately nicknamed “Gipsy Rose” was featured in the opening credits of this long-gone sitcom as a glimpse into the sprawling Los Angeles car culture of the then-previous decade. It has become a staple of lowriders ever since and even has its glory spot at the famous Petersen Automotive Museum.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is always ready to defy conventions and slam all pink expectations around. Or at least that is the feeling based on the pixel master’s most recent digital projects. For example, his real-world work as Head Designer at the outrageously notorious West Coast Customs inspired him to create a Salmon Pink Toyota GR Supra that looked ready and willing to burn those Omega-3 fatty acids at a CGI moment's notice.
And, as it turned out, that was not the end of the virtual automotive artist’s imaginative way of seeing car life in pink. Only, this time around, he valiantly gave up on his JDM passion and went all-in on Euro and Americana style. He even decided to combine them and also added a slice of vintage bonanza just for good W108 Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL measure.
The old German long-wheelbase limousine was almost contemporary with the original Gypsy Rose, so it represents a fitting tribute when it virtually morphs into a two-tone rose and gray-colored lowrider of Euro descent. Naturally, the CGI expert also fitted this gloriously slammed 280 SEL with modern, three-piece aftermarket wheels to “definitely rock the style.”
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is always ready to defy conventions and slam all pink expectations around. Or at least that is the feeling based on the pixel master’s most recent digital projects. For example, his real-world work as Head Designer at the outrageously notorious West Coast Customs inspired him to create a Salmon Pink Toyota GR Supra that looked ready and willing to burn those Omega-3 fatty acids at a CGI moment's notice.
And, as it turned out, that was not the end of the virtual automotive artist’s imaginative way of seeing car life in pink. Only, this time around, he valiantly gave up on his JDM passion and went all-in on Euro and Americana style. He even decided to combine them and also added a slice of vintage bonanza just for good W108 Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL measure.
The old German long-wheelbase limousine was almost contemporary with the original Gypsy Rose, so it represents a fitting tribute when it virtually morphs into a two-tone rose and gray-colored lowrider of Euro descent. Naturally, the CGI expert also fitted this gloriously slammed 280 SEL with modern, three-piece aftermarket wheels to “definitely rock the style.”