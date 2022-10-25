This ‘96 Dodge Viper Limo Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving, Probably Unique in the World

The beauty of a custom car, like with a custom anything, is a matter of taste: you either like it or you don’t. This makes certain custom vehicles very divisive for the public at large, but in few other cases do people seem to have so many opinions as they do with this particular limousine.
This is a Dodge Viper, the quintessential sportscar turned into a luxury people-hauler, a limousine that can seat up to 12 people. It is also for sale through Facebook Marketplace (hat tip to Road and Track), if you’re into this kind of controversial builds or can simply not help yourself when it comes to drawing attention to your person. Because, regardless of what people will say, one thing is certain: this WILL draw a crowd.
For sale out of Mount Vernon, Illinois, this is a 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 limo that is “25’ long [7.6 meters] and drives great” that would “be great for parades, special occasions, etc.” or as a rolling advertisement for a budding business. It can seat up to 12 people, but only has seatbelts for 10, so it looks like you’ll have to keep the party down to 10, for your guests’ safety. The vehicle doesn’t have a top, so do keep an eye out for the weather forecast.
As for the custom job, it seems it included the mere stretching of the original first-gen Viper, and the addition of a couple of bench seats, one on each side. The number of actual seats is still four, and you get large speakers between each set, both in the front and at the rear. The white paintjob with blue racing stripes is very Viper-like, and perhaps a tad too familiar.
This seems to be the same Viper limo that popped up last year (in August 2021, to be more exact) and failed to secure a single bid for the asking price of $135,000. That one was an original design by Unique Movie Cars Las Vegas, an auto shop that – you guessed it – does custom cars for movies and TV shows. It was billed as the only one in the world, built more or less on a whim and showcased at the 2012 SEMA, but not even that helped with landing a buyer.
Both listings seem to show the same Viper limo, from the exterior styling to the interior layout and the custom black leather seats. The biggest difference is that this one boasts a Mopar 390 hp 360 Magnum crate engine with an automatic transmission, while the 2021 listing still had the original 8.0-liter V10 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Make that three differences, because this one has 1,000 miles (1,609 km) more on the odo and is also asking $160,000.
We reached out to the seller to see if this is the same vehicle with a brand new engine, and will update this story if we hear back. Until then, marvel at the sight of a limousine you probably didn’t imagine could exist.
