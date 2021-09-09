The American-Built CitiCar Was an EV That Sold by the Thousands in the 1970s

In 1973, the ICE-reliant auto industry in the U.S. was hit by the first oil crisis of the decade. With fuel shortages all across the nation, carmakers were forced to quickly improvise, and the era of ugly and underpowered American cars began. Undoubtedly the ugliest and most underpowered of them all, the CitiCar overcame all odds and for nearly a decade, brought EVs back into the mainstream.