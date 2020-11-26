Convert Any V8-Powered Vehicle Into an EV With Electric GT’s 413 e-Crate

Climate change is happening, that’s an undeniable fact, and the increasing number of extreme weather events like hurricanes or unprecedented wildfires bears witness to that.
In response, the automotive industry is accelerating the development of all-electric vehicles, and lawmakers all around the world are pushing for legislation that would ban ICEs from public roads in the near future.
For those who own or restore classic vehicles, an alternative that is environmentally friendly and allows the use of classic rides on public roads involves replacing the conventional powertrains with electric motors.
Electric GT.
The complete plug and play 413 e-crate system promises to redefine EV retrofitting by offering an OEM quality package that can be installed without certified high-voltage assembly knowledge.
It is wonderfully designed to resemble a conventional small-block V8 and fits within the LS size format for easy installation using the available OEM or aftermarket mounts.
It features one liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 275 hp (205 kW; 279 PS) and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is instantly available.
The coolest feature of this system is it can be matted to the car’s manual transmission, a big part of what defines the driving experience of a classic car.
Clutch operation is only needed when shifting gears, and other than that, the car will feel the same - except it will be a lot faster thanks to the instant power delivery of the electric motor.
The electric “motor block” integrates several Ox Drive battery modules each with a capacity of 25 kWh, but the capacity can be upgraded thanks to the modular layout of the unit. Also, additional battery units can be connected to the system with ease for more power and increased driving range.
The 413-conversion system is also preprogrammed to use regenerative braking, which transforms the kinetic energy generated by the vehicle when it slows down into electric energy that is stored in the built-in battery units.
The innovative system is pre-built, pre-wired, and bench tested. The package includes all the necessary components and guides for easy installation, which can be done with basic mechanical skills in about 50 hours of labor.
Electric GT has designed it to be used within more than 10 million classic cars, SUVs, and pick-up trucks built from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Popular examples include the Chevrolet Corvette's C2 and C3 generations, classic Ford Mustangs and early Broncos, as well as Toyota Land Cruiser 40, 55, 60, and 70 series.
Prices for the 413 e-crate start at $65,000 with all the included options, plus a 50-kWh battery pack which can be significantly expanded with a wide range of available modules.
