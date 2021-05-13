Let’s Discover the Baby II, a Scaled-Down Bugatti EV for Children of All Ages

autoevolution
In close collaboration with the famed luxury car manufacturer, London-based Little Car Company has created a scaled-down, electric-powered version of the legendary Type 35 called Baby II. Deliveries of the first bespoke models have commenced this year.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the early history of Bugatti, the Type 35 was a revolutionary race car built in the 1920s. Designed by Ettore Bugatti himself, it became hugely successful, winning over 1,000 races, including five consecutive victories at the legendary Targa Florio, between 1925 and 1929.

During that period, Ettore and his son Jean built the original Baby, a fully functional 50% scale model of the Type 35 created for Ettore’s other son, Roland, who was 4 years old at the time. Other Bugatti owners saw the tiny car and wanted one for their children, so Bugatti started a production run of 500 units in 1927.

Over nine decades later, to celebrate 110 years of Bugatti, the luxury carmaker commissioned the Little Car Company to develop another Baby that would blend modern-day tech with the iconic design of the original race car.

Initially unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Baby II is 25% bigger than the original model built for Roland in 1926. Also, this modern collector’s item is not exclusively designed for kids but for anyone who can fit inside it.

It comes with an electric powertrain, hydraulic brakes, and a faithfully recreated leaf-spring suspension system tuned by Bugatti’s chief test driver and Le Mans winner Andy Wallace.

The Little Car Company offers three versions: Base, Vitesse, and Pur Sang. The first features a composite body and 1.4 kWh battery; the second comes with a carbon-fiber body and an upgraded powertrain which includes a bigger, 2.8 kWh battery; the range-topping model uses the same powertrain but boasts an aluminum bodywork. The company states that it uses the same traditional coachbuilding techniques as the original Type 35 to manufacture each aluminum body, which takes more than 200 hours to complete.

All three versions come with two selectable driving modes. Novice is limited to 1 kW (1.3 hp) and 12 mph (20 kph), while Expert takes it up to 4 kW (5.3 hp) and 30 mph (45 kph).

The Vitesse and Pur Sang models also offer an extra mode that can be unlocked using the legendary Bugatti Speed Key. It enables 10 kW (13.4 hp) of power and a top speed of 42 mph (70 kph), which is not bad for a tiny car that weighs about 507 pounds (230 kg).

Like the original Baby, production is limited to 500 units that are fully customizable to every individual owner’s requests, in true Bugatti fashion. The carmaker recently announced that the first bespoke models have started to reach owners across the globe this year.

One of them is a highly customized carbon fiber Vitesse version finished in a unique Jetex Orange paint. It’s been delivered to an operator of a private jet terminal in Dubai, where VIPs that land on the Al Maktoum International Airport can use it for transfers to various sections of the airport.

Another bespoke model has been delivered to a private Bugatti collector in Belgium, where it joins a Type 35 A, an original Baby, and several other pre-war Bugattis. This Pur Sang-spec Baby II’s aluminum bodywork has been finished in Nocturne Black, a color taken from the current Chiron range that was commissioned to match the client’s original Type 35.

Recognized as an official Bugatti model, Baby II starts at around €30,000 ($36,196) for the base version, €43,500 ($52,501) for the Vitesse, and €58,500 ($70,582) for the Pur-Sang.

Those who purchase this modern reinterpretation of a legendary race car will receive automatic membership to the prestigious Bugatti Owner’s Club and The Little Car Club. That allows them to drive their new toys on renowned racetracks worldwide.
